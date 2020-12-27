Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $89.08 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $89.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.