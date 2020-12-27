HOMIHELP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $74,229.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $74,229.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00010850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00635820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00155403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00328711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00057379 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016182 BTC.

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com.

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

