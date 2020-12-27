Howdoo One Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and CoinBene. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io.

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

