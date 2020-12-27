Hubii Network (HBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $17.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00293281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.52 or 0.02071432 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

