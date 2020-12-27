HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist lifted their price target on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank lifted their price target on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.64.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $414.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.04. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,511. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $19,893,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 333.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

