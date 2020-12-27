Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Coverage Initiated at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Humanigen stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

