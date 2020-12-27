Hush Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $422,233.84 and approximately $4,856.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00254948 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

