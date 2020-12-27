Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HCM stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

