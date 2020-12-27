HyperDAO (HDAO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,237.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 12% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $8,237.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00121506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00609341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00148639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00316200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00053460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00083154 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,592,848 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.