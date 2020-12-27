I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,671.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $7,671.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00029239 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00403391 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00037059 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002295 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.01429307 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,597,940 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

