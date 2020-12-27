IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $211.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.33.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.66.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.