Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,881.25 ($24.58).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

LON:IMB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,544 ($20.17). 363,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. Imperial Brands PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,456.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,389.79. The firm has a market cap of £14.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.44%.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 15,000 shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

