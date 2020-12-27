indaHash (IDH) One Day Volume Tops $51.00

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 71.8% against the dollar. indaHash has a market cap of $648,990.32 and $51.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00045995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00287965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

IDH is a token. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.