Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $38.40. 90,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,289. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

