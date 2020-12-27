Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.15 Million

Brokerages expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to post $187.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.64 million and the lowest is $187.00 million. Inphi reported sales of $102.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $682.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.40 million to $683.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $801.09 million, with estimates ranging from $799.52 million to $804.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Inphi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPHI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.50. 218,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

