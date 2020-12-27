Insider Buying: Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) Insider Buys 5,440,000 Shares of Stock

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) (ASX:VAN) insider Yan Chao (Hunter) Guo purchased 5,440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$359,040.00 ($256,457.14).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Vango Mining Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Maymia gold project located in the Yilgarn block of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Ord River Resources Limited and changed its name to Vango Mining Limited in November 2014.

