Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $427,099.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,542,993 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol.

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

