Insolar (XNS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 36% lower against the dollar. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $356,030.84 and $39,174.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

