Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.51

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and traded as high as $21.10. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 11,390 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.