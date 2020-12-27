Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYU. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of RYU stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $115.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23.

