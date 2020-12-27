IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $770.14 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $770.14 million and $24.75 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00095384 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

