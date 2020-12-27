IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.30

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $839.37 million and approximately $33.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00096112 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

