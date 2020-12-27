iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.20 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IQ. ValuEngine raised iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Shares of IQ opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,942,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

