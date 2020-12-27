Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 770,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.72 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.