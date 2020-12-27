Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

