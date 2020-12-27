Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 15,350 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Sientra worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $196.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

