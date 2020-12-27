Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,673,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

