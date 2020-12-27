Jane Street Group LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,456 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,272,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.98 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $757,811.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,247.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

