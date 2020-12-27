Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,418 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.52 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

