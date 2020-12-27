Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 832,358 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 26.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,778,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,891,000 after buying an additional 12,889,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after buying an additional 8,459,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 4,503,096 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,156,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 1,014,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 2,278,442 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

KOS stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

