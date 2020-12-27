Jane Street Group LLC Sells 256,598 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256,598 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 37.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 898,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 244,256 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 297.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 892,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.47.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.