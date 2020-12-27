Jane Street Group LLC Takes $144,000 Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GasLog Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 199.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOP. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

