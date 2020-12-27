Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ArcelorMittal’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE MT opened at $23.15 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

