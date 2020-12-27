John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) (NASDAQ:JW/A) Declares Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) (NASDAQ:JW/A) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ JW/A opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

