JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in GrafTech International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,999,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EAF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

