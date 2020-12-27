JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $749,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,916,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares during the period.

Shares of HEZU opened at $31.33 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

