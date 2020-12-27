JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in West Bancorporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $298,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $543,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 144,117.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 70.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $319.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.