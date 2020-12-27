JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 17,204 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,787,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,379 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:SUN opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.84. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

