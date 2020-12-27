JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 424 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Tucows worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tucows during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tucows by 446.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tucows by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tucows in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tucows by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 million, a P/E ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $79.25.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $371,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,249,281.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,138.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

