JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 414,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYNE. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

