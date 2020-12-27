Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.59. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

