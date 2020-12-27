Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading 17.1% Higher

Shares of Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) traded up 17.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.41. 4,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 162,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Kaya in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kaya Company Profile (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

