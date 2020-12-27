Keep4r Price Reaches $9.10 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Keep4r token can now be bought for $9.10 or 0.00033012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $638,291.42 and $83,688.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00317557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00083874 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,161 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#.

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

