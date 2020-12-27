Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $28,901.67 and approximately $40.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00128139 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003888 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

