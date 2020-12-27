Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.85.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

