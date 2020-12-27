Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.46% of Kopin worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.42. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

