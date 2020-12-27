K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPLUY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of KPLUY remained flat at $$4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

