KuCoin Shares (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.45 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $55.45 million and $6.43 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00277936 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

