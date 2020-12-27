Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) vs. MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head-To-Head Survey

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and MaxLinear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 3.27 $52.30 million $0.95 34.62 MaxLinear $317.18 million 8.59 -$19.90 million $0.42 87.48

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $32.22, suggesting a potential downside of 12.30%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53% MaxLinear -23.18% 3.25% 1.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. Its products are used in a range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications, RF transceivers and modems, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

