Kusama Price Reaches $50.81 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $50.81 or 0.00187393 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $430.35 million and $81.25 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00126756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.00625976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00155699 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00056260 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

